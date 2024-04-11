2 YEARS LATER: Arrest made in fatal hit and run

The Fort Myers Police Department says a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a head-on collision that claimed the life of another person.

Investigators say the Lee County Sheriff's Office found Lazaro Yosvany Bello-Ruiz on Thursday, April 11th.

Police say the crash happened on October 31, 2022, and claimed the life of Louinel Mirand of Fort Myers.

According to the initial investigation, the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling in the wrong direction on Metro Parkway in Fort Myers - ultimately leading to the crash.

Bello-Ruiz is being charged with DUI Manslaughter and Leaving the Scene of the Crash resulting in death.

