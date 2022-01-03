2 rescued from boat fire off Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Coast Guard officials rescued two people after their vessel caught fire Saturday night about 28 miles off the coast of Fort Myers Beach.

According to the Coast Guard's account of the incident, a call for help came just after 8 p.m. Saturday from the captain of the Jenna Dawn, a fishing vessel.

The captain activated his emergency position indicating radio beacon to mark the vessel’s location. A Coast Guard helicopter rescue crew was sent to the area and successfully took the captain and one other man from the burning craft.

The men were treated by emergency personnel at Fort Myers Beach High School. No major injuries were reported.

It is not clear what sparked the fire.