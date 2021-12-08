Watch
2 North Port students injured in run-in with car

Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 11:16:06-05

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two North Port High School students were struck by a car Wednesday morning.

It happened near an unmarked intersection of Chamberlain Blvd. and Hamilton Ave. around 6:40 a.m.

Officers say the victims, girls aged 14 and 15, were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The 14-year-old reportedly received minor injuries; the 15-year-old was listed as a trauma alert.

North Port Police's traffic unit is working the investigation; preliminary findings show the driver of the vehicle, who remained on-scene during the incident, is not at fault.

