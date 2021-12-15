Watch
2 North Ft. Myers women killed in Alligator Alley crash

Car crashes into Alligator Alley canal
Posted at 7:19 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 07:19:49-05

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two women from North Fort Myers were killed Tuesday when their car veered off Alligator Alley and sank into a canal.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-75 near Mile Marker 28 in western Broward County. Investigators say a tire blowout caused the car to lose control and hit a barbed-wire fence along the canal line.

Several Good Samaritans jumped into the water in order to get to the occupants inside, including two 2-year-old children.

“I saw the car go airborne, and I just stopped and ran,” Charlie Chang told Fox affiliate WSVN. “The car was going under so fast that by the time I jumped in, I was able to swim out to grab the first lady and a child. At that point, the car had gone under.”

Two women, ages 47 and 22, were pronounced dead at area hospitals. A third adult female and the two children were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

