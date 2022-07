LEE COUNTY, Fla. — San Carlos Park Fire rescued two kids from drowning at Florida Golf Coast Lakefront Beach located at 12151 FGCU Pkwy.

San Carlos Park Fire Department was dispatched to the scene around 2:48 PM Monday.

According to SCPFD, the two victims, a boy, and a girl, under the age of 10 years old, are in critical condition and are receiving treatment.