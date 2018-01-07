2 juveniles, 1 adult found dead in Immokalee pond

Fair
IMMOKALEE, Fla. - Two juveniles and one adult were found dead after a vehicle was discovered underwater, in Immokalee.
The crash occurred around 11:27 p.m.,Saturday at Eden Avenue and Apple street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers say the driver drove into the body of water.
A dive team retrieved two juvenile bodies and one adult, none which have been identified at this time.
A homicide investigation is currently underway, FHP said.
Additional information is not available at this time. Count on FOX 4 to bring you updates as we get it.