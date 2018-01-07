2 juveniles, 1 adult found dead in Immokalee pond

Danielle Francis
12:27 PM, Jan 7, 2018
IMMOKALEE, Fla. - Two juveniles and one adult were found dead after a vehicle was discovered underwater, in Immokalee.

The crash occurred around 11:27 p.m.,Saturday at Eden Avenue and Apple street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the driver drove into the body of water.

A dive team retrieved two juvenile bodies and one adult, none which have been identified at this time.

A homicide investigation is currently underway, FHP said.

Additional information is not available at this time. Count on FOX 4 to bring you updates as we get it.

 

 

 

 

 

