2 juveniles, 1 adult found dead in Immokalee pond

IMMOKALEE, Fla. - Two juveniles and one adult were found dead after a vehicle was discovered underwater, in Immokalee.

The crash occurred around 11:27 p.m.,Saturday at Eden Avenue and Apple street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the driver drove into the body of water.

A dive team retrieved two juvenile bodies and one adult, none which have been identified at this time.

A homicide investigation is currently underway, FHP said.

Additional information is not available at this time.