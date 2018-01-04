2 dogs found dead at home, others removed

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - Animal control officials say they rescued 35 animals from a Florida home and recovered two burned dog carcasses.



The Orlando Sentinel reports that Osceola County deputies arrested Jimmy Figueroa and his mother, Maria Teresa Reyes, on Tuesday on multiple counts of animal abandonment and cruelty charges. A sheriff's spokesman says deputies responded to the home following complaints of drug sales and dog fighting.



Officials say more than two dozen dogs were found chained outside the home. Detectives say they could see the dogs' ribs, suggesting they were malnourished.



Authorities say two burned dog carcasses were in a metal trash can.



Animal control officials also took 10 roosters and chickens, a turtle and a snake.



Figueroa and Reyes were being held on $95,000 bail. Jail records didn't list attorneys for them.