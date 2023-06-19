2 dead after shooting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FLA — Early Monday morning Fort Myers Police confirm they are on scene for a shooting homicide in the area of Framingham Court and Deleon Street in Fort Myers.

FMPD confirms with FOX 4 that two people died on scene.

FMPD says the initial call came in at 11:22p.m. Sunday night. Adding it appears to be an isolated incident.

Police are asking for your help for any information regarding this incident. You can call Fort Myers Police Department or remain anonymous by calling Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS