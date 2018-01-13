2 arrested for sportswear theft at Naples mall

NAPLES, Fla. - Collier County Deputies arrested two people for stealing over $300 worth of active wear from a Macys.

On Friday, deputies responded to the Coastland Center Mall where they found Latawnya Jones, 21, and Khiry Gillian, 24, in the custody of Macy's Asset Protection.

Deputies were informed that both suspects were caught removing price tags and hangers from active wear items and concealing them in their pants, according to a CCSO report.

After a search, a total of $320 worth of items were recovered from the suspects pants.

Both were arrested and face Grand Theft charges.