19-year-old woman died from gunshot wound in Golden Gate

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old woman is dead in Golden Gate and now Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk is making a plea to the community.

“This was a tragic event that might have been prevented had a gun lock been in use, ’’Sheriff Rambosk said. “I’m urging all gun owners to visit CCSO Headquarters or any one of our six district substations to claim a free gun lock and to use it.’’

Deputies were called to North Collier Hospital after the woman was brought in with a gunshot wound to her stomach and she later died from her injuries.

Detectives say it happened on Santa Barbara Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say she had arrived in Collier County from Cuba and her identity is not being released at this time.

No other information about the incident is being released at this time.

Sheriff Rambosk is urging gun owners to responsibly secure guns to help keep our community safe. It is important to keep all weapons secure when not in use. Use a gun lock on your weapons or keep them stored in a secure vault or safe.

“I have said this many times before and I’m saying it again, if you’re a gun owner and I am one, lock up firearms when they are not in use,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “If you reduce the chances of guns ending up in the wrong hands you also reduce the chances of a major tragedy.”

Here are the locations where you can claim a free gun lock Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: