18 arrested for soliciting sex from children

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- 18 people have been arrested for soliciting sex from children online.

The county sheriff's office arrested them between May 15th and 20th. They say the suspects ranged in age from 22-54. They say they used the internet and social media to prey on children.

Deputies say the operation, called Operation Picket Fences, took several months of planning. Three of the suspects were registered sex offenders. They say there are more arrests pending.

4 In Your Corner reached out to an attorney for more on the sex sting. Elizete Velado said that traveling to solicit a minor for sex is a second degree felony.

Velado said that unsavory characters first try to gain your child's trust.

"They want to get kids to tell them details about their lives," Velado said. "Once they are in a trusting friendship, that's when they escalate things," she added.

She hopes this latest sting motivates parents to take measures to protect their children.

"Keeping the computers out in the open, installing software that monitors your children's online sessions," Velado said. "But, the most important things is having an open and honest conversation with your kids," she added.