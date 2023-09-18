17-year-old arrested for attempted bank robbery

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has made an arrest following an attempted bank robbery at a Wells Fargo.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody by HCSO deputies on September 13.

According to HCSO on September 6, the teenager entered the Wells Fargo Bank approached one of the tellers, and passed a note claiming he had a gun and demanded money.

HCSO says the teen proceeded to flee the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

Detectives located the teenager near a public storage unit east of the bank. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

HCSO says the 17-year-old is currently facing a felony charge of Robbery.

HCSO says any further updates on this investigation will be released by the Public Affairs Office.