14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda takes over Laishley Park

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — It was a party at Laishley Park on Sunday for the 14th Annual 'Taste of Punta Gorda.'

Food trucks, restaurants and vendors of all types turned out at waterfront park for the annual food fest. More than 70 vendors and 23 restaurants were represented.

This year’s ‘Taste’ reached residents of Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte offering an opportunity for those to promote their businesses with tastes of their signature dishes. From Caribbean to soul food, there were a variety of cuisines.

"It gives them an opportunity to try a lot of restaurants and come down and have some fun, have something to drink, listen to the music," said Alyson Burch, President of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club. "It’s just such a special event and it’s really almost the heart and soul of Punta Gorda.”

Proceeds from this year’s event will be going toward the Rotary Club’s charity and education foundation.