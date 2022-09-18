Watch Now
12-year-old boy hit and killed by a pickup truck in Arcadia

Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 11:34 AM, Sep 18, 2022
ARCADIA, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy was killed in Arcadia yesterday afternoon after he was hit by a pickup truck.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, three people, including a child in a stroller, were walking through a crosswalk near West Pine Street and US 17 in DeSoto County. Meanwhile, the pickup truck attempted to make a left turn from West Pine St. onto US 17 and collided with the victims.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. A second female victim and the child in the stroller were also taken to a hospital. The female victim suffered critical injuries and the child sustained minor injuries.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.

