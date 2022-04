GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — Ten Florida panthers have been killed so far this year according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of a 4-year-old, female Florida panther were collected Monday on SR 29 in Glades County.

The suspected cause of death was a vehicle collision.

All ten deaths, according to the state's online tracker, were caused by vehicles.

2021 figures show 27 panther deaths over the whole of the year.