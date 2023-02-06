10-year-old arrested on felony charges

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Police Department was notified this weekend about a fourth grader at Toledo Blade Elementary who was recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school.

Detectives were able to conduct an investigation and discover verbal and written threats. The 10-year-old was arrested on felony charges of falsely reporting to use of a firearm in a violent manner.

Police and school officials are asking parents to talk with their children about the consequences of making serious threats.