MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to a report of a 10-foot crocodile in a homeowner's pool over the weekend.

FWC says it happened on Sunday morning in the Plantation key.

They say agents struggled with the crocodile but were eventually able to remove it from the pool and relocate it to its natural habitat.

The FWC says crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida and are endangered everywhere else in the U.S.