$10,000 reward for fugitive believed to be in SWFL

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of Alfonzo Churchwell.

Churchwell has been on Crime Stoppers' 10 Most Wanted list since last fall. He is wanted on local and federal drugs and weapons charges. He has an extensive criminal background and has been arrested three times in the past.

Detectives believe Churchwell is traveling between Southwest Florida and Tampa to avoid being arrested.

In the of receiving anonymous tips to track Churchwell down, the U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward in addition to Crime Stoppers' reward money.

If you have any information on Churchwell's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app.