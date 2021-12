The Charlotte County Public Safety Office said one person died in a house fire early Christmas morning.

They said the call came in just before 3:30 am, but when fire crews arrived a few minutes later the home was already engulfed in flames.

Crews said they could see flames coming through the roof and the backside of the home. Residents on both sides of the house were evacuated as a precaution because of this.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.