1 critically injured in Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Lehigh Acres man is critically injured following a crash on Fowler Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened early Saturday morning around 6:21 a.m. on Fowler St and North Port Road.

Lawrence Phillip Hursell, 36, was driving north on Fowler Street when he suddenly traveled across the northbound lanes entering the median. He then began traveling in the southbound lane into the path of an oncoming car, the FHP said.

The oncoming car failed to stop and struck Hursell's vehicle.

Hursell was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injures.

The second driver was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash but FHP has ruled out alcohol as a factor.

Charges against Hursell are pending at this time.