Florida Department of Health confirms medical history was leaked in breach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health says a June data breach gave "unauthorized access" to people's personal information, including medical and dental history.
The information leaked includes the following:
- client’s name
- date of birth
- address
- Social Security Number
- banking information
- credit card information
- driver’s license number
- passport number
- military identification number
- Nexus number
- medical and dental history
- medication/prescription information
- provider/doctor/care coordinator name
- insurance claim information
- insurance coverage information
- passwords
In a press release on Wednesday, the department says a breach was discovered on June 26th, and law enforcement was contacted.
The department says it has sent personalized letters to victim's identifying each person's impacted, personal data.
If you've been impacted:
- The department says you should have received a letter.
- Watch your financial account statements and credit reports for unusual
- Notify your financial institution immediately if you detect any unauthorized transactions or suspect identity theft.
- Be on the lookout for schemes where someone might try to impersonate the Department or reference the data breach
If you believe you've been impacted, you can a call center at 866-997-1602.
The Florida Department of Health says they are offering complimentary credit monitoring, identity theft protection services and other services for those impacted.
This is a developing story. FOX 4 is inquiring about the number of people impacted.