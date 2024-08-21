Florida Department of Health confirms medical history was leaked in breach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health says a June data breach gave "unauthorized access" to people's personal information, including medical and dental history.

The information leaked includes the following:



client’s name

date of birth

address

Social Security Number

banking information

credit card information

driver’s license number

passport number

military identification number

Nexus number

medical and dental history

medication/prescription information

provider/doctor/care coordinator name

insurance claim information

insurance coverage information

passwords

In a press release on Wednesday, the department says a breach was discovered on June 26th, and law enforcement was contacted.

The department says it has sent personalized letters to victim's identifying each person's impacted, personal data.

If you've been impacted:



The department says you should have received a letter.

Watch your financial account statements and credit reports for unusual

Notify your financial institution immediately if you detect any unauthorized transactions or suspect identity theft.

Be on the lookout for schemes where someone might try to impersonate the Department or reference the data breach

If you believe you've been impacted, you can a call center at 866-997-1602.

The Florida Department of Health says they are offering complimentary credit monitoring, identity theft protection services and other services for those impacted.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 is inquiring about the number of people impacted.