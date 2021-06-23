Watch

Lee County Supervisor of Elections warns about suspicious voting mail

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Dejak/AP
Supervisor of Elections Mail with Official Seal
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 11:59:31-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Recent voter mailings are circulating in Lee county that is not from the supervisor of elections. These mailings have messages that encourage voters to change party affiliation or vote-by-mail.

Lee county's supervisor of elections warns people to watch out for any suspicious mail that does not bear the official logo of the supervisor of elections and official election mail seal, authorized by the U.S Postal Service.

Since all voter registration information is public under Florida law, organizations can use that information to target voters. At this time Lee Elections are sending the following notices:

  • Address Change Notice.
  • Address Confirmation Final Notice.

For more information about notices from Lee Elections visit Lee Votes

