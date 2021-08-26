The Florida Department of Health-Lee and Lee County Government open COVID-19 testing sites

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health-Lee (FDOH-Lee) and Lee County Government are collaborating with vendor, Nomi Health, to expand COVID-19 testing sites.

FDOH-Lee and Nomi Health set to increase drive-thru COVID-19 testing appointments at its clinic. PCR and antigen tests will now be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m. The FDOH-Lee clinic is located at 3920 Michigan Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33916. Testing will be by appointment only.

Lee County Government is allowing the use of its CenturyLink Sports Complex for Nomi Health to operate a drive-thru COVID-19 testing location. PCR and antigen tests will be available Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The testing site at CenturyLink is located at 14100 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile-Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33912. Testing at CenturyLink will be available by appointment or people may simply arrive at the site and register there. As an outdoor site, testing will be subject to weather conditions.

Appointments will be available for CenturyLink starting Friday, Aug. 27. Appointments will be available for FDOH-Lee starting Tuesday, Aug. 31.

To schedule an appointment at either site, visit the vendor’s website directly at http://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/fl.

People can also call Nomi Health’s dedicated Florida testing call center at 904-295-0562. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information about FDOH-Lee COVID-19 resources, go to http://lee.floridahealth.gov/alerts.html.

Find additional COVID-19 information – including locations of sites for testing, vaccination and monoclonal treatments – visit Lee County Government’s page devoted to sharing resources: www.leegov.com/COVID-19 [leegov.com].

