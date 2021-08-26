Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

The Florida Department of Health-Lee and Lee County Government open COVID-19 testing sites

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center uses a swab to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 3:11 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 15:11:22-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health-Lee (FDOH-Lee) and Lee County Government are collaborating with vendor, Nomi Health, to expand COVID-19 testing sites.

FDOH-Lee and Nomi Health set to increase drive-thru COVID-19 testing appointments at its clinic. PCR and antigen tests will now be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m. The FDOH-Lee clinic is located at 3920 Michigan Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33916. Testing will be by appointment only.

Lee County Government is allowing the use of its CenturyLink Sports Complex for Nomi Health to operate a drive-thru COVID-19 testing location. PCR and antigen tests will be available Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The testing site at CenturyLink is located at 14100 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile-Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33912. Testing at CenturyLink will be available by appointment or people may simply arrive at the site and register there. As an outdoor site, testing will be subject to weather conditions.

RELATED: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Southwest Florida area?

Appointments will be available for CenturyLink starting Friday, Aug. 27. Appointments will be available for FDOH-Lee starting Tuesday, Aug. 31.

To schedule an appointment at either site, visit the vendor’s website directly at http://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/fl.

People can also call Nomi Health’s dedicated Florida testing call center at 904-295-0562. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information about FDOH-Lee COVID-19 resources, go to http://lee.floridahealth.gov/alerts.html.

Find additional COVID-19 information – including locations of sites for testing, vaccination and monoclonal treatments – visit Lee County Government’s page devoted to sharing resources: www.leegov.com/COVID-19 [leegov.com].

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus-Background-1280x720-1.jpg

Coronavirus

Postponements and Cancellations Submission Form

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020