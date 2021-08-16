LIST: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Southwest Florida area?

LEE COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County drive-thru testing sites are open for residents 8 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Fridays. To schedule an appointment call (239) 461-6100. The location of your test will be assigned when you book an appointment.

Other testing locations, each with its own scheduling and registration process:

For more details on testing locations, visit the Lee County website.

COLLIER COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County drive-thru testing site is open by appointment only Monday - Friday by calling (239) 252-6220

Location: 3339 Tamiami Trail East, Bldg H, Naples, FL 34112



Drive-Thru

Face masks must be worn while waiting.

No referral needed. No cost.

Lightning, heavy rain, or gusty winds can slow operations or shut down the site

For questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines and testing, please call 239-252-6220, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm or email covid19collier@flhealth.gov.

For more details visit the DOH-Collier County website.

GLADES COUNTY

Residents who want to be tested are asked to call the local health department at (863) 674-4041.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has listed all the COVID-19 testing locations on the DOH - Charlotte County website.

Other testing locations, each with its own scheduling and registration process:



Other ways to get tested:



Drive-thru Testing Site - 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota. No cost. No appointment needed. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until capacity is reached. All age groups can be tested regardless of symptoms. More information

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex (parking lot) - 1845 34 th Street, Sarasota. No cost. No appointment needed. Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Street, Sarasota. No cost. No appointment needed. Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dallas White Park - 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port. No cost. No appointment needed. Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

QuestDirect

Labcorp

For more details visit the DOH- Charlotte County website.

HENDRY COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health in Hendry County has listed all the COVID-19 testing locations on the DOH - Hendry County website.

Other testing locations, each with its own scheduling and registration process:

DESOTO COUNTY

The DeSoto Health Department is offering COVID-19 free testing at DeSoto County Public Library (125 N. Hillsborough Avenue) in Arcadia. Reservations are available but not required. To schedule an appointment and for operating hours head to their website.

CVS Pharmacy Arcadia 626-445-1284



If you think you’ve been exposed ~ OR ~ you’re experiencing COVID-related symptoms, call the Department of Health in DeSoto at 863-993-4601, ext 107.

For more details on testing locations, visit the DeSoto County Facebook page.

SARASOTA COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) has one drive-thru testing site open for residents. No appointment is needed, the testing site is open Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sarasota Kennel Club 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota, FL 34234



*Note: If using Apple Maps, use the address 5400 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota. If using Google Maps, use the address 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

Other ways to get tested:

For more information, click here.

