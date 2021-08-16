LIST: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Southwest Florida area?

LEE COUNTY
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County drive-thru testing sites are open for residents 8 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Fridays. To schedule an appointment call (239) 461-6100. The location of your test will be assigned when you book an appointment.
Other testing locations, each with its own scheduling and registration process:
- Walgreens (select locations)
- CVS Pharmacy (select locations)
- MedExpress Urgent Care (select locations)
- Coastal Urgent Care
- ArcPoint Labs of Fort Myers
- Curative - City of Cape Coral
- Lee Convenient Care - Page Field
- MyTest Diagnostics
- Any Lab Test
For more details on testing locations, visit the Lee County website.
COLLIER COUNTY
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County drive-thru testing site is open by appointment only Monday - Friday by calling (239) 252-6220
Location: 3339 Tamiami Trail East, Bldg H, Naples, FL 34112
- Drive-Thru
- Face masks must be worn while waiting.
- No referral needed. No cost.
- Lightning, heavy rain, or gusty winds can slow operations or shut down the site
For questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines and testing, please call 239-252-6220, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm or email covid19collier@flhealth.gov.
For more details visit the DOH-Collier County website.
GLADES COUNTY
Residents who want to be tested are asked to call the local health department at (863) 674-4041.
- Florida Community Health Centers, Inc. Find locations and times here
- Other testing locations listed on the Glades County Public Safety Facebook page
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has listed all the COVID-19 testing locations on the DOH - Charlotte County website.
Other testing locations, each with its own scheduling and registration process:
- CVS Pharmacy (select locations)
- Walgreens (select locations)
- MedExpress Urgent Care (select locations)
- Millennium Physician Group
Other ways to get tested:
- Drive-thru Testing Site - 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota. No cost. No appointment needed. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until capacity is reached. All age groups can be tested regardless of symptoms. More information
- Robert L. Taylor Community Complex (parking lot) - 1845 34th Street, Sarasota. No cost. No appointment needed. Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Dallas White Park - 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port. No cost. No appointment needed. Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- QuestDirect
- Labcorp
For more details visit the DOH- Charlotte County website.
HENDRY COUNTY
The Florida Department of Health in Hendry County has listed all the COVID-19 testing locations on the DOH - Hendry County website.
Other testing locations, each with its own scheduling and registration process:
- CVS Pharmacy (select locations)
- Family Health Centers - 930 S. Main Street, LaBelle, FL, 33935, (863) 675-0160
- Florida Community Health Centers, Inc. Find locations and times here
- Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center - 450 S. Main Street, LaBelle, FL, 33935, (863) 675-2356
- Hendry Regional Medical Center - 524 W. Sagamore Ave, Clewiston, FL, 33440, (863) 902-3000
- K & M Drugs - 340 I. Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston, FL, 33440, (863) 983-7277
- K & M Drugs - 149 W. Hickpochee Ave, LaBelle, FL, 33935, (863) 675-0004
- MedExpress Urgent Care (select locations)
- Walgreens (select locations)
DESOTO COUNTY
The DeSoto Health Department is offering COVID-19 free testing at DeSoto County Public Library (125 N. Hillsborough Avenue) in Arcadia. Reservations are available but not required. To schedule an appointment and for operating hours head to their website.
- CVS Pharmacy
- Arcadia
- 626-445-1284
If you think you’ve been exposed ~ OR ~ you’re experiencing COVID-related symptoms, call the Department of Health in DeSoto at 863-993-4601, ext 107.
For more details on testing locations, visit the DeSoto County Facebook page.
SARASOTA COUNTY
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) has one drive-thru testing site open for residents. No appointment is needed, the testing site is open Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sarasota Kennel Club
- 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota, FL 34234
*Note: If using Apple Maps, use the address 5400 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota. If using Google Maps, use the address 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.
Other ways to get tested:
For more information, click here.