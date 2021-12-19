Watch
Senator Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Michael Dwyer /AP
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren looks to the audience after addressing the Democratic State Convention before the delegate vote in Springfield, Mass. on Saturday, June 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Posted at 5:43 PM, Dec 19, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from her official Twitter page.

The Massachusetts Democrat says she is experiencing mild symptoms, as she is vaccinated and has received her booster shot.

In her tweet, Warren stated that "I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted. As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives."

