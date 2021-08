LIVE: Governor Ron DeSantis is at the Old Bonita Springs Library in Bonita Springs

DeSantis

Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 20, 2021

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis holding a press conference at the Old Bonita Springs Library in Bonita Springs. WATCH LIVE:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.