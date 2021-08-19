Lee Health supports the Monoclonal Antibody treatment

Lee Health supports the state’s decision to bring a Monoclonal Antibody Treatment (MAB) location to Southwest Florida. They been offering Monoclonal Antibody Treatment (MAB) treatment to COVID-19 patients since December of 2020 and have seen the positive results it can have on patients.

As part of Lee Health’s COVID-19 response, they MAB treatment is currently available at Lee Health’s three MAB clinics, which are located at the complex Care Centers at Lee Memorial Hospital, Coconut Point and Cape Coral Hospital. Last week alone, they did more than 270 MAB infusions.

The Monoclonal antibodies are produced in a laboratory and help to support the body’s immune system to fight COVID-19. Currently, Lee Health is utilizing monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients who have mild-to-moderate symptoms and are at high risk of developing severe symptoms or the need for hospitalization.

In order to receive the treatment a physician referral is required and the patient must have a positive COVID-19 test, be in their first seven (7) days of showing symptoms and meet certain risk factors as required by the FDA.

Visit www.leehealth.org for more information on MAB treatment.

Lee Health urges the community to get the vaccination. Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its walk-in Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine.”

