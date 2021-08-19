Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Lee Health reports nearly 600 COVID-19 admitted patients

items.[0].image.alt
stock
Coronavirus in Florida
Coronavirus in Florida
Posted at 1:41 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 13:41:43-04

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, Fla. — Lee Health reports, 12 patients died from COVID-19 in Lee Health hospitals yesterday, August 18, 2021. This is the largest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

They are urging the community to take action so more lives are not lost. Get vaccinated, wash your hands, and wear a mask and socially distance when out in public.

  • Currently 598 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospitals (inpatient).
  • Of these patients, 6 of them are children under the age of 18.
  • Yesterday, they had 95 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 59 COVID-19 discharges.
  • Currently, 57% on ventilators and 4% of the ICU rooms are available for use.
  • They have 62 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 93 in the intensive care unit.
  • Current census is at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Since the start of the pandemic, they have lost 810 patients to COVID-19, including the 12 from yesterday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus-Background-1280x720-1.jpg

Coronavirus

Postponements and Cancellations Submission Form

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020