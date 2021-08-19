Lee Health reports nearly 600 COVID-19 admitted patients

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, Fla. — Lee Health reports, 12 patients died from COVID-19 in Lee Health hospitals yesterday, August 18, 2021. This is the largest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

They are urging the community to take action so more lives are not lost. Get vaccinated, wash your hands, and wear a mask and socially distance when out in public.

Currently 598 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospitals (inpatient).

Of these patients, 6 of them are children under the age of 18.

Yesterday, they had 95 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 59 COVID-19 discharges.

Currently, 57% on ventilators and 4% of the ICU rooms are available for use.

They have 62 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 93 in the intensive care unit.

Current census is at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Since the start of the pandemic, they have lost 810 patients to COVID-19, including the 12 from yesterday.

