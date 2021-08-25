Lee Health currently has 646 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals as of August 25, 2021

Lee Health has provided the Monoclonal antibody (MAB) treatment to over 1,000 patients since December, and it has been shown to help keep patients out of the hospital and shorten the length of their illness. In addition to Lee Health’s MAB clinics at their Complex Care Centers, the state recently opened a treatment location in Bonita Springs that is seeing hundreds of patients a day.

Lee Health is utilizing MAB treatment for COVID-19 patients who have mild-to-moderate symptoms and are at high risk of developing severe symptoms or the need for hospitalization.

A physician referral is required for monoclonal antibody treatment, and the patient must have a positive COVID-19 test, be in their first seven (7) days of showing symptoms and meet certain risk factors as required by the FDA. Visit www.leehealth.org for more information on MAB treatment.

Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its walk-in Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine

Lee Health currently has 646 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals (inpatient). Of these patients, 15 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

Yesterday, there were 88 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 79 COVID-19 discharges. Currently, 46% of the ventilators and 5% of the ICU rooms are available for use. Lee Health has 88 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 116 in the intensive care unit.

The current census is at 97% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lee Health has lost 859 patients inside their hospitals to COVID-19, including 12 yesterday.

