Florida Everblades and Hertz Arena announce change to mask policy

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Everblades and Hertz Arena announce that effective immediately, the face mask policy inside the facility has been updated to be recommended.

The change comes after the CDC eased its indoor mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated.

Masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged for individuals that are not vaccinated.

This change will be effective for Everblades games, the Recreational Rinks along the Pro Shop all located inside Hertz Arena.

All staff members working at Hertz Arena will still be required to wear a mask while working.

Per ECHL guidelines, the players and hockey operations will remain under COVID-19 protocols.

For any non-hockey-related event held at Hertz Arena, this mask policy will be subject to change based on each event and will be determined before the event.