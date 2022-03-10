Collier County holding affordable housing meeting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Relief might be coming to residents in Florida, as Collier County looks to help their community with affordable housing.

It's been a big problem for over 10 years.

And there's a few things you need to know that CHS will be discussing Thursday.

This new plan was delivered by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This program states that any project that would benefit from these loans must meet one or mre of these objectives.

#1- Any development that benefits low and moderate income households wh earn at or below 80 percent of the median income.

#2- Any group that helps prevent effect of housing insecurity nonprofits.

#3- Any organization that meets what HUD calls an urgent need.

