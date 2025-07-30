DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla — With the first day of school right around the corner, Lee County just gave its newest teachers the supplies to hit the ground running. Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski stopped by the Foundation’s back-to-school social, they say is designed to set teachers up for success.

Watch to see what new teachers told Austin about the event and it's support:

STOCKED UP: New Lee Co teachers get supplies From Foundation to start strong

New teachers were welcomed with open arms Wednesday, and walked out with armloads of supplies.

The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools’ annual social helps new educators connect, build community, and stock up for the school year. Kiesha Campbell, a cultural exchange teacher from Jamaica, will be teaching 6th grade science. She says the support means a lot.

“What’s running through my head? A district that cares for its teachers,” Campbell said.

Austin Schargorodski Keisha Campbell

Fellow new hire Charles DiCola says the supplies make a big difference. “It’s really awesome and appreciated to have supplies given to use to bridge the gap throughout the year,” DiCola said.

That’s because teachers like John Doscher say stocking supplies usually falls on them. “I average about $3000 to $4000 a year for supplies out of my own pocket. We get nothing,” said Doscher.

Austin Schargorodski John Doscher

Like many districts nationwide, Lee County is facing a teacher shortage. Foundation CEO Marshall Bower says the district is bringing in more than 400 new hires, but is still about 80 short. He says that’s why support like this matters.

“We want to make sure they know they’re welcome. We want to make sure they know there are other opportunities here at the Foundation. We give out grants, scholarships, we run the Golden Apple teacher recognition program,” Bower said.

Austin Schargorodski Marshall Bower

The event was sponsored by Suncoast Credit Union, which started as a teachers credit union more than 75 years ago. Executive Director Jeff Kunberger says they gave $7 million to Florida teachers last year, with more than $1 million going to Lee County.

“It’s in our DNA to support educators. We know that teachers are probably the most important job we have in the community,” said Kunberger.

