Lee County Schools reports no delays, complaints about buses Friday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County School District serves thousands of students and with the bus driver shortage major delays have been anticipated this school year.

With the first week back now behind us, the district is looking ahead to get students to school on time.

The school district says there were no delays or complaints about buses Friday morning. The last time we checked with Lee County School officials, they told us the district had 595 drivers on staff. But the district still needs 729 drivers to operate at maximum efficiency.

Lee County Schools told us that about 90,000 students were transported on the first day of school last week. They also told us there were delays, but significantly less than what the district was expecting. The concern was due to the number of bus routes that had to be consolidated.

The district also worried about drivers potentially calling in sick.

In the meantime, Lee County Schools is asking parents to be patient with them. They are advising parents to download the phone app ‘Where’s The Bus’ to track their child’s bus route.

Parents can also sign up for ‘School Messenger’ where they can receive text messages and emails for bus route information.