Charlotte school board to discuss student instruction before year begins

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — For most students in Southwest Florida, there are only eight days until the start of the new academic school year.

That means limited time for school districts to ram through the final details of instruction and testing assessments for students, and finalize policies and procedures.

Tuesday morning, the school board of Charlotte County Public Schools is expected to make some final approvals to keep up with changing state laws.

The school board faces dozens of pages of student instruction that need to be discussed — so much so, that they’re on double duty with a workshop that starts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, plus a school board meeting at 5:30 p.m.

This all comes with the class bell ringing for the first time come next Wednesday.

First on the list for the school board to discuss is the Student Progression Plan for elementary, middle school, and high school students.

That includes new state standards for the F.A.S.T., Florida’s new testing model that Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced in March for all public schools.

The F.A.S.T. will be replacing the FSA testing model. The board will discuss the implementation of F.A.S.T. in the classroom and will talk about how test scores will be used to track student achievement throughout the year.

Another topic of discussion is B.E.S.T. standards, which are Florida's new standards for English Language Arts and Mathematics.

Among many other topics, the board is also expected to discuss instruction on sexual orientation. The governor's new “Parental Rights in Education“ bill bans public school teachers in Florida from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity.

This has been a common theme for districts across the state.

