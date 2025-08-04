Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSWFL Back To School

Actions

Collier County teachers and staff prepare for first day of new school year

Collier teachers prepare for school year
Fox 4 Now
Collier teachers prepare for school year
Collier County teachers and staff prepare for first day of new school year
Posted

NAPLES, Fla. — With the first day of school approaching, teachers across Collier County are already back in the classroom preparing for the upcoming year.

At Parkside Elementary School in Naples, educators spent Monday morning labeling desks, stacking supplies and finalizing lesson plans. Students in Collier County are set to return to school on Aug. 11.

WATCH AS TEACHERS GET READY FOR THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR:

Collier County teachers and staff prepare for first day of new school year

The district expects to welcome around 47,000 students this year. Officials say staff morale is high heading into the new year, especially after recent gains in school performance ratings.

“Coming into the new school year, I think staff are really encouraged by the A rating that we maintained as a school district,” said Chad Oliver, a spokesperson for Collier County Public Schools. “The place that we're at today, Parkside Elementary, opened in 2007 and they've never had an A rating — until now.”

Fox 4 will be in Southwest Florida communities covering the first day of school as students return to class.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

School District Calendars

Lee County Schools (2025-2026) Collier County Schools (2025-2026) Charlotte County Schools (2025-2026) Hendry County Schools (2022-2023) DeSoto County Schools (2022-2023) Glades County Schools (2022-2023)

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.