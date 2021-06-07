Watch
NewsAsk FOX 4

Actions

"What are they building over there?"

Your questions regarding construction in Cape Coral answered.
items.[0].image.alt
WFTX- FOX 4
Previously filled with trees and other shrubbery, the land near the FOX 4 studios is now a busy construction site.
Previously filled with trees and other shrubbery, the land near the FOX 4 studios is now a busy construction site.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 12:59:01-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Ask FOX 4 is our way of saying we're here to help! When you send in your question or concern, we work to get you an answer.

We've received a few of the same questions regarding construction in Cape Coral.

Yami: “What is being build next to FOX 4?”

If you’ve driven down SW Pine Island Road lately, you might have noticed that land right next to the FOX 4 studio has been cleared. That’s left people wondering (including the FOX 4 team) what’s to come.

New construction is underway near the FOX 4 studios located off of S.W. Pine Island Road in Cape Coral
New construction is underway near the FOX 4 studios located off of S.W. Pine Island Road in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral confirms that the site is a new, multi-family complex. You can expect to see new apartments or condominiums on the property.

Eva: “What’s being built at the corner of Pondella Road and Pine Island Road in Cape Coral?

New construction is underway at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Pondella Road in Cape Coral
New construction is underway at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Pondella Road in Cape Coral

The city confirms that this is the future site of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cape Coral. According to the company’s website, the 50-bed facility will offer care for people recovering from illnesses and injures impacting the brain and spine. They plan to also provide therapy for other orthopedic conditions.

John: “When does the construction of the sidewalk on S.W. 10th Street between Skyline Boulevard and Chiquita Boulevard?

The city says you can expect to see construction in the area in six months. A city representative says the design for that project is funded for Fiscal Year 2021 and is not complete just yet.

If you have a question you’d like answered, let us know here or email us at news@fox4now.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku

ASK FOX 4 and we'll get you answers!
It only takes a few seconds to ask, and we'll get you the answers you deserve to things affecting you and your community.