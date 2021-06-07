"What are they building over there?"

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Ask FOX 4 is our way of saying we're here to help! When you send in your question or concern, we work to get you an answer.

We've received a few of the same questions regarding construction in Cape Coral.

Yami: “What is being build next to FOX 4?”

If you’ve driven down SW Pine Island Road lately, you might have noticed that land right next to the FOX 4 studio has been cleared. That’s left people wondering (including the FOX 4 team) what’s to come.

FOX 4 New construction is underway near the FOX 4 studios located off of S.W. Pine Island Road in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral confirms that the site is a new, multi-family complex. You can expect to see new apartments or condominiums on the property.

Eva: “What’s being built at the corner of Pondella Road and Pine Island Road in Cape Coral?

FOX 4 New construction is underway at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Pondella Road in Cape Coral

The city confirms that this is the future site of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cape Coral. According to the company’s website, the 50-bed facility will offer care for people recovering from illnesses and injures impacting the brain and spine. They plan to also provide therapy for other orthopedic conditions.

John: “When does the construction of the sidewalk on S.W. 10th Street between Skyline Boulevard and Chiquita Boulevard?

The city says you can expect to see construction in the area in six months. A city representative says the design for that project is funded for Fiscal Year 2021 and is not complete just yet.

If you have a question you’d like answered, let us know here or email us at news@fox4now.com

