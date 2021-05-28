"My canal is clogged. What can I do?"

SAN CARLOS PARK — In our ASK FOX 4 series, we get answers for you.

Recently, we heard from Margaret R. In San Carlos Park.

In part, she says “The canal is so clogged with debris. There is no place for the water to go. We will have a real mess if we have a rainy season or hurricane.”

FOX 4’s Shari Armstrong reached out to Margaret, and she said most of the debris in the canal is leftover yard waste - like tree branches.

The county told us the following:

It received a $7.1 million grant through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida infrastructure Repair Program. According to a representative, that additional money helps the county to ramp up its efforts to drainage improvements in the Mullock Creek basin in San Carlos Park.

Lee County’s Department of Transportation took over the maintenance in San Carlos Park in March 2020, and much maintenance has been performed.

According to the county, people living in the area have not experienced flooding issues since Hurricane Irma.



Lee County also tells FOX 4 that Margaret and others living in the area will be contacted - ahead of the summer months.

If you’re experiencing a similar problem in your community, the county encourages you to visit the following website: https://www.leegov.com/dot/requestforaction. You can submit a request when you click on the “Request for Action” link.

Have a question or concern? Send us an email at news@fox4now.com or send us a message on Facebook.

