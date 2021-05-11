Ask Fox 4: What drivers need to do when sharing the road with emergency vehicles

FORT MYERS, Fla. — What should a driver do when they are stopped at a traffic light with vehicles occupying all lanes and an emergency vehicle needs to get through?

The National Motorists Association says drivers should try to safely move to the far right lane.

If this isn't possible, they advise drivers to stay where they are and let the emergency vehicle pass.

The other part of this question was if the light turns green, should drivers proceed through the intersection to get out of the way?

National Motorists Association says you should not drive through the intersection until the emergency vehicle has passed through.

This will help eliminate the chance of a traffic collision with another driver or emergency vehicle.

In Florida, crashing with an emergency vehicle can result in steep fines, fees, and impact your driving record.

The Move Over Law requires drivers to safely move over a lane when passing an emergency vehicle.

This law also applies when driving past law enforcement, sanitation, utility, and tow trucks as well.

If motorists can’t move over, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles say you should slow down to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

If the speed limit is 20 mph, drivers are asked to drop it down to 5 mph.

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles say state-wide since 2015, there have been 1, 126 accidents and 2 deaths from drivers not moving over.

In Lee County, since 2015 the crash data shows there have been 39 crashes where drivers were cited for not moving over.

Lee County- 2,931 citations

Charlotte County- 1,294 citations

Collier County- 3,724citations

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says statewide, drivers between the ages of 20-29 receive the most citations for refusing to move over costing over $25,000 in fees and fines.

If you have a question that you want to be answered, send a video or an email to fox4now.com and we will start digging

for the answers.

