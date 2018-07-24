Man barricaded with gun inside Cape Coral apartment

7:32 PM, Jul 23, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Cape Coral Police evacuated a Southwest Cape neighborhood where a man is barricaded inside a home, Monday.

Police set up a perimeter between S.W. 8th Place and S.W. 10th Avenue, where the suspect is barricaded in an apartment. Neighbors were evacuated within that perimeter.

Neighbors tell 4 In Your Corner the man lives with PTSD.  They describe him as a man in his 50s, who is a former Marine.

Cape Coral Police are encouraging people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top