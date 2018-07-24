Man barricaded with gun inside Cape Coral apartment

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Cape Coral Police evacuated a Southwest Cape neighborhood where a man is barricaded inside a home, Monday.

Police set up a perimeter between S.W. 8th Place and S.W. 10th Avenue, where the suspect is barricaded in an apartment. Neighbors were evacuated within that perimeter.

Neighbors tell 4 In Your Corner the man lives with PTSD. They describe him as a man in his 50s, who is a former Marine.

Cape Coral Police are encouraging people to avoid the area.