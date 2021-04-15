Fox 4 helps Cape Coral woman honor husband's military career after his death

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Finally, Lorenzo Saulsby’s military emblem is right where it belongs, on his headstone at the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens.

“You accomplished in 15 minutes what I couldn’t accomplish in 15 months,” said Rose Saulsby, widow to Lorenzo Saulsby.

Rose Saulsby worked over a year to honor her husband with the dignity and respect he deserved for serving 22 years in the United States Air Force.

“My husband was very extremely extremely proud of his military career and I was proud of him as well and I needed to have that to reflect that,” said Saulsby.

Roses' husband Lorenzo Saulsby suddenly died January 5th, 2020, and after planning his services on January 8th of that same year, Rose worried up until this morning when she was going to receive the special emblem.

“It’s ironic that I call you guys on Wednesday, you come out on Thursday, and Friday the emblem is tied up in Tallahassee. So today the emblem has been placed on my husband's marker and I truly commend you guys for taking action because without you I'm sure it still would have an empty space on his marker,” said Saulsby.

When I first talked to Rose, she was devastated, waiting to hear when the emblem would be arriving but today she’s ecstatic.

“Out of being stressed and sad from not being able to get something accomplished that I needed to have done, that I expected to have done, but this time that we are talking it is out of total gratitude,” said Saulsby.

Today Rose tells me she knows her husband is looking down proud of her hard work and is thankful she went to these lengths to honor him.

“He would expect me to do this because when you are military you work as a team. So he knows that I would accomplish this and it’s a good thing that I thought of a way to get it done,” said Saulsby.

