A Cape Coral woman is working to honor her husband's military legacy one year after his sudden death

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rose Saulsby says her husband of 30 years was her everything.

“Lorenzo Saulsby was the most wonderful person that God has placed in my path. We are the only 2 people that we know here, so everyone that was at his funeral came from somewhere else to honor my husband. He was such a wonderful wonderful person,” said Rose Saulsby.

January 5, 2020, Rose Saulsby lost her world.

“I found out he died from septic shock, once I received the death certificate because I never knew exactly what was wrong with him. It just took days for me to realize what was going on and I was like my husband can't live like this. I was so selfish I wanted to do everything to keep him. I cannot believe my husband isn’t here, and I don’t know if I will get to the place to learn to live with his absence,” said Saulsby.

After Lorenzo Saulsby’s death, Rose wanted to make sure her husband was laid to rest with the dignity and honor he deserved.

“It was very very important to me that when he passed that his services and everything regarding going to his final resting place would be appropriate the way that it should be,” said Saulsby.

However, Rose has been working to place an emblem on her husband's headstone honoring his 22 years serving as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force since January 8, 2020.

“Now it doesn’t fit, it’s too large so they had to re-order a small one, that was in October. In December I asked about the emblem, January I asked about the emblem, it’s not back. I am sick and tired of dealing with these people about this emblem being on my husband's marker,” said Saulsby.

Fox 4 crews went looking for answers stopping by the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fort Myers to get answers for Salusby, to which the general manager tells us in a statement.

"Fort Myers Memorial Gardens has been and remains committed to honoring the sacred resting places of our veteran community and respects the sacrifices they have made for our freedom. We are aware of the circumstances surrounding the USAF Emblem. We reached out to our supplier and have been advised the emblem is anticipated to be delivered by the end of the week. Once the emblem arrives, we shall coordinate the installation with the family and have it installed as quickly as possible. We regret any inconvenience or misunderstanding that may have occurred as a result of the delay in receiving this emblem."

Saulsby says although a piece of her life is now gone, she simply wants her husband’s legacy to be honored as it should be.

“Master sergeant Lorenzo F. Salusby was an absolute leader and I need to have that represented on his marker. I need to have the United States Air Force emblem on that marker the way I planned it,” said Salusby.

