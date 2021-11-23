Watch
Neighbor says Lehigh home site of frequent gunfire

Investigators say there is no threat to the public but neighbors say there has been a nuisance of gunfire incidents in the area.
Shooting Investigation
Posted at 8:28 AM, Nov 23, 2021
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office say there were no life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in Lehigh Acres.

Investigators were called to Cervantes St., east of Alexander Graham Bell Blvd. and north of Grant Blvd.

Deputies arrived to find shell casings scattered across the street.

One neighbor told Fox 4 a home on the street has been the site of several large gatherings. They said that occasionally gunfire can be heard coming from the property.

No arrests have been announced at this time. Deputies say there is no immediate threat to the public.

