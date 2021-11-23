Neighbor says Lehigh home site of frequent gunfire

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office say there were no life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in Lehigh Acres.

Investigators were called to Cervantes St., east of Alexander Graham Bell Blvd. and north of Grant Blvd.

Deputies arrived to find shell casings scattered across the street.

One neighbor told Fox 4 a home on the street has been the site of several large gatherings. They said that occasionally gunfire can be heard coming from the property.

#Breaking Deputies with @SheriffLeeFL are at an “active scene” in Lehigh Acres. Police tape is blocking the entry to Cervantes St. as evidence markers have been placed next to what appear to be shell casings. @Fox4Now pic.twitter.com/n1MLW0MTQF — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) November 23, 2021

No arrests have been announced at this time. Deputies say there is no immediate threat to the public.