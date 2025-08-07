Judge orders temporary halt to construction at Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday ordered a temporary halt to construction of an immigration detention center — built in the middle of the Florida Everglades and dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” — as attorneys argue whether it violates environmental laws.

The facility can continue to operate and hold detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but workers will be barred from adding any new filling, paving or infrastructure for the next 14 days. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams issued the ruling during a hearing and said she will issue a written order later Thursday.