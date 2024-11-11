Watch Now
Man shocked & airlifted after entering LCEC substation in Cape Coral

The Cape Coral Police Department says a man trespassed into a LCEC substation, and was shocked.
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — LCEC says a man entered a Cape Coral substation unauthorized on Sunday night and electrocuted himself.

The Cape Coral Police Department says that person was shocked, and airlifted for treatment.

This happened at 4701 SE 8th Place.

Neighbors say their power was knocked out for a few minutes.

Anthony Churlin lives across the street from the substation and saw the transformers blow.

"For five to 10 seconds, (the sky) went green, completely," said Churlin, "we knew a transformer or something like that blew out. The power was out for about 10 minutes."

The identity of the man has not been released.
At last report he was in a hospital in Bradenton, after being airlifted Sunday night.
LCEC says the man is not an authorized contractor or employee.
It's not clear what, if any, motivation the man had.

"It definitely through the night for a loop," Churlin said.

