Police identify victims in Miami-Dade helicopter crash

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — The victims involved in the deadly helicopter crash in Miami-Dade have been identified.

According to WSVN, a Fox affiliate in Miami, 71-year-old Clement Zanzuri and his daughter, 27-year-old Jordan Ann Zanzuri, were in the helicopter when it crashed into a canal Wednesday afternoon near Southwest 184th Avenue and 120th Street. Records show they live in Miami.

Jordan came out of the water before divers located her father. They both went to the hospital where Clement died.

Jordan is expected to survive, police say.

The helicopter took off from Fort Myers and was heading to Miami Executive Airport, police say.

The NTSB and FAA will not confirm what airport the helicopter took off from, but said it will be part of the investigation.

A preliminary report from the NTSB will be released in 30 days.