Helicopter crash in Miami-Dade canal kills one, injures another

MIAMI DADE, Fla. — Investigators are trying to figure out how a helicopter crashed into a Miami-Dade canal, which killed one man and injured a woman.

According to WSVN, a Fox affiliate in Miami, the helicopter took off from Fort Myers and was heading to Miami Executive Airport.

Police say the helicopter crashed on Wednesday afternoon near Southwest 187th Avenue and 122nd Street.

When investigators got to the scene, the woman came out of the water and she's expected to be OK. Divers with Miami-Dade Fire rescue tell the Fox affiliate they searched for the man in the canal. They found him and pulled him from the water. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses who spoke to WSVN say they saw what appeared to be a helicopter spinning and falling.

Investigators say they have been searching the area, but have not seen the helicopter or debris, as of Wednesday evening.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration tell WSVN the helicopter is a Hughes 369 aircraft.

Both the FAA and NTSB will investigate and determine what caused the crash. It's not clear how the man and woman are related and who the pilot is.