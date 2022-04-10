22 Restaurants open for Easter in Southwest Florida

FLORIDA — Whether you prefer a family/friend's meal at home or to dine the day away, the choice is yours; here are some restaurants that will be open for Easter in Southwest Florida.

Fort Myers:



Capone's Coral Fired Pizza (2225 First St, Fort Myers, FL 33901)

The Lodge (2278 First St, Fort Myers, FL 33901)

Cabos Taco and Tequila Bar (2226 First St, Fort Myers, FL 33901)

Cape Coral:

Cork Soakers Deck Wine and Bar (837 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904)

Pinchers ( 5991 Silver King Blvd ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33914)

Bonefish Grill ( 900 SW Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33991)

Estero:

Bonita Springs:

Naples:

Campiello (1177 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102)

Trulucks Oceans Finest Seafood ( 698 4th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102 Open 12 PM - 9 PM)

Alberto's on Fifth (868 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102 Open 4:30 PM - 9:30 PM)

Port Charlotte:

Punta Gorda: