22 Restaurants open for Easter in Southwest Florida

FLORIDA — Whether you prefer a family/friend's meal at home or to dine the day away, the choice is yours; here are some restaurants that will be open for Easter in Southwest Florida.
Fort Myers:
- Capone's Coral Fired Pizza (2225 First St, Fort Myers, FL 33901)
- The Lodge (2278 First St, Fort Myers, FL 33901)
- Cabos Taco and Tequila Bar (2226 First St, Fort Myers, FL 33901)
Cape Coral:
- Cork Soakers Deck Wine and Bar (837 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904)
- Pinchers ( 5991 Silver King Blvd ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33914)
- Bonefish Grill ( 900 SW Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33991)
Estero:
- Divieto Restorante ( 23161 Village Shops Way #101, Estero, FL 33928)
- Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse ( 8017 Plaza del Lago Dr Suite 101, Estero, FL 33928)
- Ted’s Montana Grill ( 8017 Plaza del Lago Dr, Estero, FL 33928)
- Ford's Garage (1719 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33904)
Bonita Springs:
- Roy’s Restaurant ( 26831 S Bay Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34134)
- Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche (3300 Bonita Beach Rd SW #101, Bonita Springs, FL 34134)
- Coconuts Jack’s Waterfront Grille (5370 Bonita Beach Rd SW, Bonita Springs, FL 34134)
Naples:
- Campiello (1177 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102)
- Trulucks Oceans Finest Seafood ( 698 4th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102 Open 12 PM - 9 PM)
- Alberto's on Fifth (868 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102 Open 4:30 PM - 9:30 PM)
Port Charlotte:
- Curry and Kabab Indian (3492 N Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952)
- Plaza Mexico Restaurant Bar & Grill (2390 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952)
- LongHorn Steakhouse (1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948)
Punta Gorda:
- Hurricane Charley’s Sushi Raw Bar and Grill (300 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL 33950)
- Downtown Gatorz Bar and Grill (502 King St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950)
Cass Cay (3200 Matecumbe Key Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 Kitchen closes at 8:30 PM, drinks are served till 9:30 PM)