CHARLOTTE COUNTY — The parks department in Charlotte County wants to help you bulk up! They're adding new workout stations along the walking paths in their parks!

Charlotte County on Facebook

Starting August 2nd, some ergonomic workout stations will start being added to South County Regional Park and the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park. Those workout stations will be ready to use in about two weeks. And before you go get your workout on, park patrons want to remind you to use caution around the area.