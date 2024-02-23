Local woman takes medical care on the road

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nadine "Deanie" Singh tells FOX 4 she found her mobile clinic on e-Bay.

Using her life savings, she purchased the RV and transported it from California to Southwest Florida.

That was six years ago.

Since then, she and her team at Premier Mobile Health Services have served thousands of people - providing treatment and lab services on board for a free or reduced cost.

The need in the community is vast, she says.

"A lot of undiagnosed high blood pressure…a lot of undiagnosed high cholesterol."

FOX 4 spoke with a Premier Mobile Clinic patient, Adela Garay, near her house in Harlem Heights - one of multiple locations where the mobile clinic parks throughout Southwest Florida to serve residents.

"For here…no have doctors near here."

Garay tells FOX 4 she receives treatment at the clinic for diabetes and high blood pressure.

She tells us the clinic is advantageous to her because she can walk to one of the clinics "stops" at Gladiolus Food Pantry.

"It's very near to my house."

Singh says the clinic first started as a for-profit business.

But it didn't take long for her to realize the vast need in Lee County, yet the inability of many people to provide traditional payment of her clientele.

"People were giving me like bell peppers and onions to care for them."

Learning more about her patients helped to push Singh into non-profit status - creating an organization that now receives support from groups like Lee Health and the Florida Department of Health.

"The people that we serve are usually unemployed, unhoused…living with someone or living in a shelter."

Six years after launching, Singh has now added another mobile clinic plus a brick and mortar location in Fort Myers, too.

Major accomplishments which serve as a testament to Singh's resilience, too.

Singh tells FOX 4 she is a high school dropout who also became a mom as a teenager.

Eventually pursuing higher education revealed a deeper passion for health care services - specifically diagnosing preventable disease (like obesity and diabetes) among minority communities sooner.

This led to the vision and launch of the mobile clinic, which Singh says has provided services to more than 10,000 patients.

