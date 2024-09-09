TRUCK SEARCH: Hit & run driver arrested in deadly Lehigh Acres motorcycle crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Lehigh Acres; however, the search continues for the truck involved.

Troopers say Jose Manuel Aguiar-Meza, 40, is the suspected hit-and-run driver.

FHP

The crash occurred on 40th Street SW and Rena Avenue South on Thursday, March 28th at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Investigators believe that a pickup truck turned left in front of an approaching motorcyle at 40th Street SW and Rena Avenue South on March 28th.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 54-year-old John Vanwy was riding his motorcyle with his girlfriend when they were hit. She was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.

Lehigh Acres mourns hit-and-run victim as police release new video of suspect

The driver of the truck fled the scene.

Two days after the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol released two pictures of the 2017 GMC Sierra Pickup truck.

FHP

Aguiar-Meza has been booked into the Lee County Jail on an active felony warrant for Leaving the Scene with Death and Leaving the Scene with Serious Injury.

Investigators say if you have any information that could help locate the truck (License Plate # 42A-WDT) or provide further details regarding the crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.